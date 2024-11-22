ERIC PENSER REGAINS SHARE IN CORTECS

Eric Penser, a Swedish financier, has returned as the largest shareholder of Cortecs International, after regaining full ownership of the investment holding company Yggdrasil. Glen Travers, Cortecs' chairman, said that he was very pleased that Mr Penser has returned as the company's largest shareholder. "Mr Penser has supported the company over many years since initially entering the share register of the UK company's subsidiary Cortecs Ltd in 1982," he said.
