Eruope Stock Comment

EUROPEAN bourses were mostly decliners in a week that was affected by a long weekend to cover Whit Monday. The two bourses that climbed were in BRUSSELS and MILAN. In ZURICH, the key pharmaceutical stocks Roche, Sandoz and Ciba were decliners, influenced in part by selling of drug stocks in the USA. Too late for the reporting period's close, Ciba received its first approval in Germany, for its angiotensin II antagonist, valsartan (see page 18). In STOCKHOLM, Astra's share price fell on profit-taking, while Pharmacia & Upjohn's went ahead following the company's R&D presentation to analysts (see page 19). In FRANKFURT, most pharmaceutical and chemical stocks bucked the market trend and climbed. Beiersdorf was ahead, announcing sales growth in the first four months of 1996, driven by a number of acquisitions.
LONDON: equities were weak as the market closed for a three-day break on May 24. The UK political climate is worrying some investors as the government dug itself into confrontation with the rest of the European Union over the British beef situation, and the possibility of a snap general election became a topic of conversation. In the biotechnology sector, British Biotech shares, which had soared in the early half of the reporting week when the company unveiled encouraging Phase II trial results for its anticancer agent marimastat (Marketletter May 27), fell back below the L30 level. When the marimastat news was announced at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Philadelphia, USA, BB's share price hit a high at one point of L37.88. However, at the close of the reporting week the share price was back down to around L27. Philip Coggan commented in the Financial Times that reality had followed the euphoria as investors realized that the drug still has another phase of trials to go through, and profits were taken. Other UK biotech stocks were taken up with BB, but then followed the stock back down, with most closing down on the previous week. In the pharmaceutical sector there was marginal movement by share prices in both directions.
Eruope Stock Comment
