ESBATech and Novartis form research alliance

Swiss drug discovery group ESBATech has signed a collaboration deal with pharmaceutical major Novartis, providing the latter firm with non-exclusive access to ESBATech's cellular HTS technology to identify receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitors. Specific financial details were not disclosed, but it was revealed that ESBATech will receive upfront and milestone payments, as well as research funding.

The move should serve to expand ESBATech's screening platform and to fully integrate the technology into Novartis' drug discovery process. "We are confident that our yeast cell-based technology will dramatically reduce the discovery time and identify compounds of high quality for Novartis," commented Dominik Escher, chief executive of ESBATech.