New European Society of Cardiology guidelines on the management of angina endorse selective heart rate reduction with an If inhibitor, such as French drug and chemicals maker Servier's Procoralan (ivabradine), for patients with stable disease. If inhibitors specifically target the heart's sinoatrial node, reducing the If pacemaker current, thereby causing a lowering of the patient's heart rate.
Laura Corr, a London, UK-based consultant cardiologist, welcomed the guidelines, commenting that they "recognize the efficacy of selective heart-rate reduction with an If inhibitor, and recommend the use of ivabradine in patients with angina who cannot tolerate beta blockers."
The guidelines follow on from a consensus statement issued by the European Society of Hypertension which concluded that the predictive power of heart rate in mortality, was greater than either cholesterol or blood pressure.
