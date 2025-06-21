Saturday 21 June 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Escugen

A clinical-stage biotech company based in Shanghai, China, specializing in next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) using its proprietary linker-payload platform.

The company is advancing differentiated cancer therapies with a focus on safety, efficacy, and overcoming drug resistance.

Escugen’s lead ADC candidate, ESG401, targets Trop‑2 and is in Phase III clinical trials as of Q2 2025. The company recently entered a strategic alliance with SunRock Biopharma to co-develop SRB123, a first‑in‑class ADC against C‑C motif chemokine receptor 9 (CCR9). Leveraging SunRock’s high-affinity SRB1 antibody and Escugen’s EZWi‑Fit technology, SRB123 is being developed to treat CCR9-overexpressing solid tumors such as pancreatic, ovarian, and lung cancer 

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Escugen News

SunRock and Escugen unite on first-in-class ADC for tough tumors
18 June 2025
BRIEF—Escugen out-licenses rights to linker-payload tech
2 January 2024
More Escugen news >


Today's issue

High-dose Wegovy cuts weight 21%, new data shows
Pharmaceutical
High-dose Wegovy cuts weight 21%, new data shows
21 June 2025
Pharmaceutical
Abu Dhabi inks new production pact as UAE intensifies life sciences push
20 June 2025
Biotechnology
İşbank Private Equity’s $39 million for Harvard lab labelled new model for science funding
20 June 2025
Biotechnology
Bavarian Nordic banks big amount for priority review voucher
20 June 2025
Pharmaceutical
GSK closer to Japanese Arexvy label expansion
20 June 2025
Biotechnology
China signals revival of biotech IPO route amid regulatory reset
20 June 2025
Pharmaceutical
June 2025 batch of EMA/CHMP recommendations
20 June 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze