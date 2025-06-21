A clinical-stage biotech company based in Shanghai, China, specializing in next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) using its proprietary linker-payload platform.

The company is advancing differentiated cancer therapies with a focus on safety, efficacy, and overcoming drug resistance.

Escugen’s lead ADC candidate, ESG401, targets Trop‑2 and is in Phase III clinical trials as of Q2 2025. The company recently entered a strategic alliance with SunRock Biopharma to co-develop SRB123, a first‑in‑class ADC against C‑C motif chemokine receptor 9 (CCR9). Leveraging SunRock’s high-affinity SRB1 antibody and Escugen’s EZWi‑Fit technology, SRB123 is being developed to treat CCR9-overexpressing solid tumors such as pancreatic, ovarian, and lung cancer