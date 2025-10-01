Ethical Holdings: first quarter results

UK drug-delivery specialist Ethical Holdings posted results for the first quarter of 1995 that were in line with budgetary targets. Net losses were slightly down at L1.1 million ($1.7 million), compared to L1.2 million in the like, year-earlier period, and total revenues held steady at L2.0 million. Licensing and development fees, however, were down 10% to L864,613, but reven- ues from royalties and product fees grew to L1.1 million from L864,237 in the same 1994 period.