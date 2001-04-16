Ethiopia authorizes HIV/AIDS drug imports

The Ethiopian government has authorized the importation of HIV/AIDSdrug treatments for the first time since the disease was established in the country in 1986, according to a statement by the country's Ministry of Health reported by Reuters.

The Ministry is requesting that companies import affordable treatments for use by the country's estimated 2.6 million AIDS sufferers, and has drawn up a detailed list of designated antiretroviral drug treatments for potential importers, noted the report.