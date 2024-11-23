Ethyol Indications Extended

- The European Commission's Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products has extended the labelling for US Bioscience' Ethyol (amifostine) by adding a claim for protection against the cumulative nephrotoxicity of cisplatin and cisplatin-containing regimens in patients with advanced solid tumors of non-germ-cell origin. The drug was originally indicated for the reduction of hematological toxicity linked to cyclophosphamide and cisplatin in ovarian cancer. Ethyol is marketed and distributed in the major European markets by Schering-Plough.
