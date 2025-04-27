EU Approval For Lilly's Evista

Lilly's Evista (raloxifene hydrochloride) has been approved by theEuropean Commission for use in the prevention of vertebral fractures in postmenopausal women who are at increased risk of osteoporosis. It was first launched in the USA at the beginning of the year.
The approval contains the first review of data from the ongoing MORE (Multiple Outcomes of Raloxifene Evaluation) study comprising 7,705 women in 25 countries worldwide. Updated two-year interim results from the MORE trial will be presented at the European Congress on Osteoporosis in Berlin, Germany, September 11-15. Interim data would seem to suggest that Evista may possibly reduce the risk of spine fractures by 38-52% in osteoporotic women. Outside the USA, Evista is already available in Brazil, Mexico, Israel, Argentina, Lebanon and Peru.
