EU Approves Baxter's Takeover Of Immuno

The European Commission has approved the $175 million acquisition of Immuno International of Switzerland by the US firm Baxter International (Marketletters passim).

The Commission said the acquisition concerned different plasma-derived products, and the activities of the two companies overlapped in five of these areas, namely: human albumin, intravenous immunoglobulin, Factor VIII, Factor IX and products for the treatment of bleeds in hemophiliac patients with inhibitors.

Markets for most of these products are still national and the Commission reported that there remained differing national registration systems, safety standards and levels of social security reimbursement. In most European Economic Area countries, the combined market share of Baxter and Immuno was below 30%. The two firms have higher market shares in certain EU member-states in the areas of Factor VIII, IV immunoglobulin and hemophilia treatments.