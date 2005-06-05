EU clears Novartis' acquisition of Hexal

The European Commission has given its approval for Swiss drug major Novartis to proceed with its acquisition of German generic drugs producer Hexal AG (Marketletter February 28). The deal is expected to conclude this month and will involve the integration of Hexal into Novartis' Sandoz division. The Swiss company is also acquiring US generics firm Eon Labs of the USA, which has a strategic partnership with Hexal, and the combination is expected to create a generics powerhouse.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze