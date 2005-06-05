EU clears Novartis' acquisition of Hexal

The European Commission has given its approval for Swiss drug major Novartis to proceed with its acquisition of German generic drugs producer Hexal AG (Marketletter February 28). The deal is expected to conclude this month and will involve the integration of Hexal into Novartis' Sandoz division. The Swiss company is also acquiring US generics firm Eon Labs of the USA, which has a strategic partnership with Hexal, and the combination is expected to create a generics powerhouse.