EU clears Novartis' Lucentis for wet AMD

Swiss drug major Novartis' Lucentis (ranibizumab) has received European Union approval as a new treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of severe vision loss in people over the age of 50 in the western world.

According to Novartis, until now, available therapies have only been able to slow the decline in vision, not to improve it. Lucentis is the first therapy shown in clinical trials to improve vision and vision-related quality of life in a significant number of people suffering from wet AMD.

The pivotal studies used in the regulatory submissions for Lucentis show an unprecedented response rate among wet AMD patients. Approximately 95% of Lucentis-treated patients maintained their vision, as defined by a loss of less than 15 letters in visual acuity on the study eye chart. More than 68% of Lucentis-treated patients gained some vision, which is defined as any increase above baseline visual acuity. To date, this gain has been sustained at two years with monthly Lucentis treatment. The EU decision comes 11 months after submission and applies to all 27 member states as well as Iceland and Norway. Novartis says it will launch Lucentis, which is already approved in the USA, Switzerland and India, in Europe throughout 2007 and 2008.