EU Commission clears J&J's takeover of Guidant

US health care giant Johnson & Johnson's $25.4 billion acquisition of medical devices firm Guidant Corp has been approved by the European Commission. The deal, which was initiated at the end of last year (Marketletter December 20, 2004), marks the biggest corporate transaction for both the medical device sector and J&J. The firm stated that it will have to divest its Cordis steerable guidewires and Guidant Endovascular Solutions businesses in Europe. Remedies addressing overlap in the endoscopic vessel harvesting product lines are also being pursued.