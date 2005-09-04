EU Commission clears J&J's takeover of Guidant

US health care giant Johnson & Johnson's $25.4 billion acquisition of medical devices firm Guidant Corp has been approved by the European Commission. The deal, which was initiated at the end of last year (Marketletter December 20, 2004), marks the biggest corporate transaction for both the medical device sector and J&J. The firm stated that it will have to divest its Cordis steerable guidewires and Guidant Endovascular Solutions businesses in Europe. Remedies addressing overlap in the endoscopic vessel harvesting product lines are also being pursued.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze