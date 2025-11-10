EU Commission Extends Ban on Parallel Imports

Following pressure from Germany, France and the UK, the European Commission has agreed to extend until December 31 its ban on sales to other EU nations of parallel-imported drugs from Spain and Portugal, which was due to expire on October 7.

The ban was originally imposed in 1985, on the accession of Spain and Portugal to the EU (then known as the European Community). The two countries were not permitted to export to other EU nations drugs which they had manufactured or imported, because of their lack of patent legislation. Both passed patent laws in 1992, but in response to pressure from northern European EU member states, who feared that drug wholesalers would use the two countries as a rich source of lucrative parallel imports, the Commission decided to retain the ban for a further three years, to allow time for the markets to adjust.

Ambiguity Provides Extension Extension of the ban until year-end was facilitated by the ambiguous wording of the clauses dealing with pharmaceuticals in Spain and Portugal's accession treaties. It is generally agreed that the original intention was to lift the ban this month, but the uncertainty enabled the Commission to allow it to remain until the January 1, 1996, completion of the single market for pharmaceuticals.