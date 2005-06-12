EU Commission vice-president outlines new strategy for pharma at EFPIA

Europe must decide whether it wants to continue as a leading player in pharmaceutical innovation or simply step aside and let others do the job, Gunter Verheugen, European Commission Vice-President responsible for Enterprise and Industry, has warned.

Speaking in Brussels, Belgium, at the annual meeting of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations this month, he said Europe has reached a major turning point concerning the future of its pharmaceutical sector, which was once the bastion of European innovation and the pharmacy of the world.

However, he added: "I have no intention of stepping aside. Not only is the pharmaceutical sector vital to our economy and science base, but it will be a key component in the enormous health challenges which will dominate the political agenda for the foreseeable future. But we need to see an equally strong commitment from industry to keeping Europe as a major center for innovation."