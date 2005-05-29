EU consultation on advanced therapy regs

Before tabling a formal proposal later this year, the European Commission is now inviting the public to comment, by June 20, on a draft regulatory framework for the authorization, supervision and post-authorisation vigilance of advanced therapies - tissue engineering, cell and gene therapy.
Human tissue engineering is a newly-emerging biotechnology area which combines various aspects of medicine, cell and molecular biology, materials science and engineering, for the purpose of regenerating, repairing or replacing diseased tissues, notes the Commission. Current applications of this nascent field of regenerative medicine include treatment for skin, cartilage and bone diseases or injuries, while more complex products such as heart valves or blood vessels are already in the pipeline. However, tissue-engineered products currently lie outside any legislative framework, which is why the Commission is working on a clear regulatory structure.
"Biotechnology is a booming sector creating new opportunities European society and economy cannot afford to miss," noted Commission Vice President Gunter Verheugen, adding: "we intend to guarantee the highest level of health protection. At the same time, we want to foster the competitiveness of companies and provide legal certainty for all actors."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze