EU consultation on advanced therapy regs

Before tabling a formal proposal later this year, the European Commission is now inviting the public to comment, by June 20, on a draft regulatory framework for the authorization, supervision and post-authorisation vigilance of advanced therapies - tissue engineering, cell and gene therapy.

Human tissue engineering is a newly-emerging biotechnology area which combines various aspects of medicine, cell and molecular biology, materials science and engineering, for the purpose of regenerating, repairing or replacing diseased tissues, notes the Commission. Current applications of this nascent field of regenerative medicine include treatment for skin, cartilage and bone diseases or injuries, while more complex products such as heart valves or blood vessels are already in the pipeline. However, tissue-engineered products currently lie outside any legislative framework, which is why the Commission is working on a clear regulatory structure.

"Biotechnology is a booming sector creating new opportunities European society and economy cannot afford to miss," noted Commission Vice President Gunter Verheugen, adding: "we intend to guarantee the highest level of health protection. At the same time, we want to foster the competitiveness of companies and provide legal certainty for all actors."