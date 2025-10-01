Eu Court Hears Industry case Against P-Is

The European Court of Justice has now heard oral arguments on issues linked to the attempt by Merck & Co and SmithKline Beecham to block shipments of pharmaceuticals from Spain and Portugal into the UK on the grounds of patent infringement.

Merck and SB say they have a right to block the imports under a provision in the 1985 treaty of accession bringing Spain and Portugal into the European union. Merck's case is against Primecrown Ltd of the Uk and SB's is against the import group Europharm.

A spokesman for Merck told the Marketletter last week that the company was "very pleased" with the oral hearing, which he said represented the first time that clear statements followed by questions had been made on the issue involving all the participants and the EU member states. He added that the number of member states which were present at the hearing (UK, France, Spain, Italy, Greece, Sweden and Denmark, with written comments from Belgium and, at the last minute, also Germany) underlined the significance of the issue.