EU CPMP Plenary Meeting

The European Commission's Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products held its plenary meeting on November 21-22, at which it:

- adopted three positive opinions for a new active substance (ex-concertation procedure). It appointed a rapporteur and co-rapporteur for centralized applications for four new active substances, expected for submission to the European Medicines evaluation Agency in early 1996;

- adopted positive opinions on five (non-binding) multistate procedures;