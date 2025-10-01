EU CPMP Plenary meeting In March

The European Union Committee for Proprietary medicinal products held its 14th plenary meeting on March 12-14, followed by a preparatory meeting for the International Conference on Harmonization steering committee in Washington (April 29-May 3), and a joint meeting with the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries Associations.
The CPMP adopted a positive opinion by consensus for one List A product (ex-concertation procedure), to be forwarded to the European Commission. Three new applications under the centralized procedure for new active substances were assigned to rapporteurs and co-rapporteurs following identification (two Part A and one Part B). It was noted that the Commission has granted European marketing authorization for Novo Nordisk's Novoseven (rh Factor VIIa); the European Public Assessment Report is available on the Internet. The CPMP also agreed current requirements concerning languages and numbers of copies for submitting centralized applications; these are now available (EMEA/NTA/001/96).
The CPMP noted that, following transmission of its opinions on anoretic agents, several companies have expressed their intention to appeal. It also heard reports from the chairmen of its working parties, especially in the light of guidance development towards ICH.
