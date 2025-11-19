EU DECISION ON MDI PROPELLANTS

The European Commission has indicated that it will grant an essential-use exemption from its chlorofluorocarbon propellant ban, which comes into force at the end of this year, for CFC-containing metered-dose inhalers for the treatment of asthma and obstructive pulmonary disease. Patients and doctors will still have access to their CFC-based MDIs through 1995, under the new decision.
Governments worldwide, including the Commission, have also submitted nominations to the United Nations Environmental Program for a similar exemption to apply in 1996, reports the International Pharmaceutical Aerosol Consortium.
In addition, a meeting of the Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products in March clarified the administrative procedures which will confirm market availability of exempted products. The CPMP notes that these measures will ensure the continued availability of MDIs to patients and a smooth transition to non-CFC containing replacement products, which must be in place by the end of 1999, according to both the Montreal Protocol and to EC regulations. This deadline is well after the date set for replacement by the pharmaceutical industry, says the IPAC.
