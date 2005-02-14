EU diagnostics mkt for autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune disease diagnostics have been vastly undervalued by European patients and health care professionals, but rising awareness of the clinical and financial benefits of such tests is now boosting their deployment, according to a new study by Frost & Sullivan.
The key challenge for autoimmune test makers has been to develop effective communication channels that stress the importance of diagnostic information and the role they play in lowering treatment costs through early diagnosis and intervention, it says.
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