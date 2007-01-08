EU grant for ThromboGenics and BioInvent

Belgium's ThromboGenics NV and Sweden's BioInvent International AB have received a 2.0 million-euro ($2.6 million) grant from the European Union for the joint development of a new class of anti-angiogenesis agents. The new agents will be based on antibodies against placental growth factor (PlGF).

This EU grant will support the research efforts initiated by ThromboGenics and BioInvent in 2004 as part of a strategic collaboration. The funded research will be conducted within the ANGIOSTOP consortium that will also comprise four expert academic groups from Belgium, Germany and the UK - University of Leuven (VIB Center for Transgene Technology and Gene Therapy, and Department of Hepatology and Gastroentrology), University Medicine Berlin and Cardiff University.

The financial support from EU's Framework Program 6 will contribute over the next two years to the further development of the antibody-based product candidate TB-403 for treatment of tumours, inflammation and eye disease. TB-403 has shown good inhibition of PlGF-associated angiogenesis and tumour growth in preclinical models. The first stages in the toxicology program for this product candidate have already started.