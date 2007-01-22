EU grant for ThromboGenics and Geymonat

Belgium's ThromboGenics NV and Italy's Geymonat SpA say that the European Union has approved a 2.0 million-euro ($2.6 million) grant to the VASOPLUS consortium, a development program for a new class of pro-angiogenesis agents. The funded research for VASOPLUS will be conducted within a consortium that will comprise ThromboGenics, Geymonat, Roche Diagnostics (Germany), Eurogentec SA (Belgium) and three expert academic groups - University of Leuven (Cardiology Department) in Belgium, Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche in Italy, and University of the Free State in South Africa.

The financial support, which will come from the EU's Sixth Framework Program, will contribute over the next two years to the further development of placental growth factor (PlGF) and analogs of this pro-angiogenic cytokine for treatment of ischemic heart disease, peripheral arterial occlusive disease, tissue regeneration and wound healing.

The pro-angiogenic growth factor PlGF is a homolog of vascular endothelial growth factor. However, PlGF interacts with receptors in a manner which is different from VEGF. While VEGF has shown promise in the treatment of ischemic conditions, its therapeutic potential is hampered by dose-limiting side effects. Therefore, it is thought that PlGF, due to its more specific activity and targeted pro-angiogenic effect, may allow for an improved risk-benefit ratio, with fewer side effects than VEGF.