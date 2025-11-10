Principles of Good Clinical Practice in the European Union were established by Directive 75/318/EEC and amended by Directive 91/507/EEC, and experience has now been gained with GCP, according to Patrick Deboyser, head of the European Commission's Pharmaceutical Products Unit.
However, in a letter to consultation partners, he notes that a number of further issues have been highlighted which prevent the achievement of the single market and free movement of products. As a result, the Commission is now considering proposals for reinforcing EU legislation on various aspects of GCP and clinical trials, and is inviting comments from interested parties, to be addressed to Marie Donnelly (Unit Pharmaceutical Products, DG III/E-3, European Commission, 200 rue de la Loi, B-1049 Brussels, Belgium) by January 15, 1996.
Among the problems highlighted, says Mr Deboyser, are delays in the initiation of multicenter clinical trials, manufacture and labelling of investigational medicinal products, demonstration of compliance to GCP, negotiation of mutual recognition agreements and ethics committees.
EU Invites Comments On GCP And Clinical Trials
