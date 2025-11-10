EU/Japan Biotechnology Accord

The European Union and Japan are setting up a Biotechnology Policy Working Group to exchange information concerning biotechnology policy, and have also agreed to continue regular discussions on issues related to the development of global information highways.

In addition, a project giving Japanese students language courses and European studies, then placing them at European companies, will be launched, according to an EU spokesman.

The decisions were made during annual discussions on industrial policy headed by Stefano Micossi, the EU's director general for industry, and Yoshihiro Sakamoto, Japan's vice minister for international trade and industry.