EU Ministers' new Health Policy

11 June 1995

The Health Ministers of the European Union have announced proposals to tackle cancer, AIDS and to promote public health with funding of 140 million Ecus ($182.3 million). They also agreed an anti-drug abuse campaign but have delayed a policy statement pending comments from the European Parliament.

The main purpose of the 59 million Ecu ($76.8 million) cancer program will be to investigate causes. 49.6 million Ecus have been earmarked for a five-year program to combat AIDS and other communicable diseases, including tuberculosis and hepatitis B. The Ministers also adopted a policy concerning the safety of blood for transfusion services and aimed at achieving EU self-sufficiency in blood products while reaffirming the principle of voluntary donation.

They further reviewed a memorandum on orphan drugs used to treat rare diseases.

