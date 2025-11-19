EU Ministers' new Health Policy

The Health Ministers of the European Union have announced proposals to tackle cancer, AIDS and to promote public health with funding of 140 million Ecus ($182.3 million). They also agreed an anti-drug abuse campaign but have delayed a policy statement pending comments from the European Parliament.

The main purpose of the 59 million Ecu ($76.8 million) cancer program will be to investigate causes. 49.6 million Ecus have been earmarked for a five-year program to combat AIDS and other communicable diseases, including tuberculosis and hepatitis B. The Ministers also adopted a policy concerning the safety of blood for transfusion services and aimed at achieving EU self-sufficiency in blood products while reaffirming the principle of voluntary donation.

They further reviewed a memorandum on orphan drugs used to treat rare diseases.