EU Ministers' new Health Policy

The Health Ministers of the European Union have announced proposals to tackle cancer, AIDS and to promote public health with funding of 140 million Ecus ($182.3 million). They also agreed an anti-drug abuse campaign but have delayed a policy statement pending comments from the European Parliament.
The main purpose of the 59 million Ecu ($76.8 million) cancer program will be to investigate causes. 49.6 million Ecus have been earmarked for a five-year program to combat AIDS and other communicable diseases, including tuberculosis and hepatitis B. The Ministers also adopted a policy concerning the safety of blood for transfusion services and aimed at achieving EU self-sufficiency in blood products while reaffirming the principle of voluntary donation.
They further reviewed a memorandum on orphan drugs used to treat rare diseases.
