EU OKs Boots takeover by Reckit Benckiser

The European Commission has cleared the proposed acquisition of Boots Healthcare International by fellow UK-based Reckitt Benckiser (Marketletters passim). The EC said it has "carefully investigated the markets where the parties' activities overlap and considers that the operation will not significantly impede effective competition" in the European Economic Area or any substantial part.
In the health and personal care sector, Reckitt Benckiser's best known brands include Lemsip (cold and flu remedies), Dettol (disinfectant), Gaviscon (indigestion treatment) and Veet (depilatories). Before the transaction, BHI was part of the Boots Group and its most successful brands comprise the analgesic Nurofen (ibuprofen), Strepsils (medicated throat confectionery) and Clearasil (an anti-acne treatment).
The activities of the parties only overlap in a small number of OTC medicines markets, as Reckitt Benckiser's activities in this field are limited to a small range of products. The transaction will only lead to a small number of overlaps in the following markets: non-narcotics and pyretics in the UK and Ireland, throat preparations in the UK, antiseptics and disinfectants in Belgium and the Netherlands, cold and flu preparations in the UK and Ireland, laxatives in the UK and intimate hygiene products in France.
