EU orphan Rx reg "should do more for pediatrics, neglected diseases," says COMP

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products considers the European Union orphan drugs legislation, contained within Regulation 141/2000, to be "a practicable piece of legislation," says the COMP, in its report to the Commission examining five years' experience with the regulation.

While the COMP says it does not see a need to revise the document, it does recommend a number of amendments to assure the system's smooth running. For example, it says that, in future, the introduction of a provision for alternate members of the COMP should be considered, as is the case for the EMEA's other scientific committees.

The Committee adds that implementation of the legislation has shown there are limitations in addressing public health needs and also in regard to both medicines for children and the development of drugs to treat neglected diseases in less-developed regions of the world. Therefore, it welcomes the EU Draft Regulation on Medicinal Products for Pediatric Use, currently under discussion by the European Parliament and Council, noting that this will help to stimulate R&D for pediatric medicines.