EU Parliament resolution on drug counterfeiting welcomed by Pharma

Following the European Parliament adopting a non-binding resolution calling for the creation of an international convention to fight counterfeiting of medicines, the move was welcomed by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations.

The European Union is urged to play a key role in the creation of a specific criminal offense of counterfeiting in the legislation of every country. The EFPIA said that the European research-based industry "wholeheartedly supports the resolution" calling for a stepping up of actions and for the the EU to play an enhanced pivotal role in the global fight against counterfeit medicines.

At present, there are no EU anti-counterfeit measures specifically for medicines in place, although the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) supports anti-counterfeiting activities in cooperation with the Commission and national medicines agencies, comments EurActiv, an EU information service.