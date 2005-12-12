EU Parliament vote backs Commission's compulsory pharma licensing plan

The European Union must do everything it can to enable the world's poorest people to have access to medicines, says a report by Member of the European Parliament Johan van Hecke of the Belgian Alliance for Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), on a proposed European Commission draft regulation concerning compulsory licensing for the export of generic drugs to developing countries.

The European Parliament adopted the draft on December 1, with 543 votes in favor, 21 against and 35 abstentions; the measure should now quickly enter force.

The Commission draft regulation seeks to transpose into European Union law the August 30, 2003, declaration by the World Trade Organization's General Council, which lays down the conditions under which countries without manufacturing capabilities can import generics that are still patent-protected (Marketletters passim). It allows manufacturing countries to export drugs under a compulsory license, even where the products are patent-protected on their territory, and lays down conditions for the granting of such licenses for the manufacture in Europe of generics intended for export to developing countries. The text is based on a multilateral decision, meaning EU institutions have only limited freedom for maneuver, as it was not easy to agree a compromise within the WTO and, says Mr Van Hecke, "we must not open a Pandora's box."