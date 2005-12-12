Wednesday 19 November 2025

EU Parliament vote backs Commission's compulsory pharma licensing plan

12 December 2005

The European Union must do everything it can to enable the world's poorest people to have access to medicines, says a report by Member of the European Parliament Johan van Hecke of the Belgian Alliance for Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), on a proposed European Commission draft regulation concerning compulsory licensing for the export of generic drugs to developing countries.

The European Parliament adopted the draft on December 1, with 543 votes in favor, 21 against and 35 abstentions; the measure should now quickly enter force.

The Commission draft regulation seeks to transpose into European Union law the August 30, 2003, declaration by the World Trade Organization's General Council, which lays down the conditions under which countries without manufacturing capabilities can import generics that are still patent-protected (Marketletters passim). It allows manufacturing countries to export drugs under a compulsory license, even where the products are patent-protected on their territory, and lays down conditions for the granting of such licenses for the manufacture in Europe of generics intended for export to developing countries. The text is based on a multilateral decision, meaning EU institutions have only limited freedom for maneuver, as it was not easy to agree a compromise within the WTO and, says Mr Van Hecke, "we must not open a Pandora's box."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
Pharmaceutical
CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
FDA approves Epkinly combo for follicular lymphoma indications
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Grifols wins pediatric label expansion for THROMBATE III from FDA
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
ABL Bio enters license deal with Lilly
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK nuclear waste to galvanize new cancer treatments
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
Sandoz’s Tyruko first MS biosimilar launched in USA
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
EC green light for Remsima IV liquid formulation, first liquid IV infliximab
18 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Agomab Therapeutics
A clinical‑stage biotech company headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, developing organ‑restricted therapies for fibrotic disease.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze