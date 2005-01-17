EU pharma info rules "put patients at risk"

61% of Irish citizens strongly agree that all information about medicines should be available to the public, while 23% feel it should remain illegal for drugmakers to tell consumers about their products, a recent survey conducted by The Freedom Institute, a Dublin-based pro-enterprise think tank, has found.
Moreover, Irish people have greater trust in information about medicines from companies (46%) than from third parties such as patient groups (41%), it found. 57% say their doctors are not letting them know of all the treatments available to them, and 69% would like to hear about products available on the market before falling ill, in order to be able to make an informed decision in potentially difficult circumstances.
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