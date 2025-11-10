EU Pharma Policy Towards Eastern Europe

European Union policy towards cental and eastern Europe, particularly with regard to the pharmaceuticals sector, was explained by Patrick Deboyser of the European Commission - Directorate-General III, speaking at this month's European Proprietary Manufacturers' Association (AESGP) 31st annual meeting in Lisbon, Portugal.

Noting that his first job on joining the Commission was to negotiate the accession of Spain and Portugal to the Union, which took a total of 10 years, Mr Deboyser said he is now looking to the challenge of assimilating eastern and central European countries, adding that as of June 12 three Baltic states will have become associates, and Slovenia will follow soon after.

In 1991, the EU began to negotiate association agreements (the Europe Agreement) with Czechoslovakia, Hungary and Poland, and these were followed by similar agreements with Bulgaria and Romania and by the new separate agreements with the Czech and Slovak Republics. Of the most important criteria to moving from associate status to full membership of the Union, Mr Deboyser noted the ability to take on the obligations of membership, including adherence to the aims of political, economic and monetary union.