EU research Framework Programme 2007-13 seeks to boost health sector competitiveness

The European Commission has this month adopted a proposal for a new European Research Framework Program covering the period 2007-13 FP7). The proposal provides, says the Commission, new impetus to increase Europe's growth and competitiveness, and places greater emphasis than in the past on research that is relevant to the needs of European industry, to help it compete internationally and develop its role as a world leader in certain sectors.

The program will also, for the first time, provide support for the best in European investigator-driven research, with the creation of a European Research Council. The focus throughout the program will be on excellence, which is a requirement, notes the Commission, if it is to play its role in developing Europe's global competitiveness.