EU research funding: Seventh Framework Program nears fruition

Following an 11th-hour breakthrough on European Union funding for embryonic stem cell research, the Competitiveness Council of Ministers managed to give the Seventh Framework Program for Research (FP7) its stamp of approval (Marketletters passim).

The Competitiveness Council convened an extraordinary meeting on July 24, 2006, to try to overcome the deadlock between EU member states surrounding research into embryonic stem cells and nuclear energy, which it successfully did. The FP7 will now be able to fund stem cell research, subject to strict ethical principles, regulations and methods.

Austria, Lithuania, Malta, Poland and Slovakia wished to halt EU funding for embryonic stem cell research. Germany, Italy and Slovenia reversed their initial negative position after assurances that no EU money would be granted to activities causing the destruction of embryos, says a Commission statement released September 1.