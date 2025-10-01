EU Ruling In Line With Argentine Law

A long-awaited decision relating to the "Magill" case, which concerns compulsory licensing, has been made by the European Court of Justice and is in line with patent legislation in Argentina, according to the country's national drug industry association Cilfa.

The court found that if a patent-holding company refuses to give a license, it is in contravention of Article 86 of the Treaty of Rome, and compulsory licenses serve to correct this. Argentina's patent law has a similar clause in Article 45. "In effect," says Cilfa executive director Pablo Challu, "this corresponds to a compulsory license being granted to a third party that has offered the patent holder a contractual agreement with reasonable commercial terms, when the third party is turned down by the patent holder or not given a response within 150 days."

This measure was omitted from the text of Decree 590/95, which was implemented by the Argentine government in October 1995 but, says Cilfa, this does not prevent its implementation. "Multinational drug firms who are opposed to this kind of licensing will have to direct themselves to the court of the European Union in order to get explanations around the compatibility of this type of measure with the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade and the agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property," said Mr Challu.