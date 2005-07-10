EU Rx guidelines: new procedure finalized

The European Medicines Agency (EMEA) has finalized a new procedure, putting in place a transparent process for the development, consultation, finalization and implementation of pharmaceutical guidelines in the European Union.
An important aspect of the new procedure relates to how decisions are taken as to whether new guidance is needed, says the Agency, adding that the document sets out a consistent, transparent approach to assess the need for guidance and the impact for interested parties and competent authorities.
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