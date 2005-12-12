EU Rx pricing, innovation and access summit urges adoption of G10 proposals

The first meeting of the High-Level Pharmaceutical Forum, which will consider issues affecting pharmaceutical industry competitiveness in the European Union within the context of EU public health objectives, is to be held next summer. This was announced at a London, UK, summit this month, organized by the UK Presidency of the EU and attended by representatives of the pharmaceutical industry, the European Commission, EU governments and patient groups.

The summit was held to discuss ways in which to enhance industry competitiveness and, at the same time, boost patient access to innovative and affordable medicines through an improved environment for innovation. "The challenge is to make Europe a more attractive place for pharmaceutical investment. In so doing, both the health care of Europe's citizens and our economies will benefit," said Lord Sainsbury, Minister for Science and Innovation at the UK Department for Trade and Industry.

"The stark reality is that, as a location for new pharmaceutical investment, Europe continues to lose ground to the USA and, more recently, we have seen new challenges emerge, such as India, Singapore and China. We can't afford to let the present trend continue," he said, and stressed the need for a new partnership between governments and industry to "significantly improve communication and dialogue."