EU Single Market Options "Not A Political Strategy"

The European research-based drug industry need not have bitten its nailsahead of the European Commission Communication on the Single Market in Pharmaceuticals (Marketletter December 7) because, according to the French drug industry association SNIP, it "does not propose a political strategy" for the European Union drug industry.

The Communication, presented last week in Paris, France, at the third annual Round Table meeting organized by the European Commissioner for Industrial Affairs, Martin Bangemann, notes that while the drug industry makes a significant contribution to the EU industrial base, only 40% of the 47 new active agents launched worldwide in 1997 were discovered and developed in Europe, against 65% 30 years earlier. Also, it says, Europe's share in biotechnology-derived substances was only 10% in 1995, compared with 76% for the USA and 14% for Japan, although this is changing, with 25% of biopharmaceutical work located in Europe at end-1995 against 63% in the USA and 7% in Japan.

The Commission has set out three alternative approaches for the future. The first keeps the status quo but seems inadequate to restore the industry's medium-term global competitiveness. The second is full integration with enforced price convergence, but this would not be compatible with the principle of subsidiarity. Low price levels would benefit health spending objectives but reduce the EU contribution to global R&D investment, while high price levels could reduce patient access to some drugs. The third way would differentiate between market sectors, notably the over-the-counter, out-of-patent and in-patent sectors, applying convergence where possible without compromising patient access and the member states' ability to meet public-sector objectives.