EU takes Germany to ECoJ over drugs, garlic

The European Commission is to refer Germany to the European Court of Justice over two health care-related issues, the first being Germany's requirement that hospitals can only be supplied with medicines by pharmacies in the same or neighboring districts.

The Commission considers this to be an unjustified obstacle to trade in goods, as German hospitals cannot buy medicines from pharmacies in other European Union member states.

The first warning about this obstacle was issued to Germany two years ago (Marketletter January 5 & 12, 2003) and, in third-quarter 2004, the government tabled a legislative proposal to remove it. However, as this has not yet received the necessary approval of the Bundesrat, the second legislative chamber, the Commission says it will refer the matter to the ECoJ, while continuing a dialogue with the German authorities.