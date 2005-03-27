EU takes Germany to ECoJ over drugs, garlic

The European Commission is to refer Germany to the European Court of Justice over two health care-related issues, the first being Germany's requirement that hospitals can only be supplied with medicines by pharmacies in the same or neighboring districts.
The Commission considers this to be an unjustified obstacle to trade in goods, as German hospitals cannot buy medicines from pharmacies in other European Union member states.
The first warning about this obstacle was issued to Germany two years ago (Marketletter January 5 & 12, 2003) and, in third-quarter 2004, the government tabled a legislative proposal to remove it. However, as this has not yet received the necessary approval of the Bundesrat, the second legislative chamber, the Commission says it will refer the matter to the ECoJ, while continuing a dialogue with the German authorities.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze