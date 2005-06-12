EU tells Israel of patent proposal concerns

The European Union has told Israel's Ministers of Industry, Trade and Labor and of Justice that it disagrees with proposed amendments to their country's legislation which would extend patents for ethical drugs made by multinational firms to five years but would also end the extension with the patent's expiry in a major member of the World Trade Organization, such as the USA.
Ramiro Cibrian Uzal, the EU Ambassador to Israel, has told the Globes news service that the EU is disappointed with Israel's data exclusivity legislation and feels that the country should adopt the highest level of European patent protection for five years, without taking an extension expiry elsewhere into account.
Europe would like to see Israel adopting the highest standards taken by the EU for an eight-year data exclusivity period, plus two years for new medical indications, he said, adding that, in its bilateral trade agreement, Israel had told the EU that it would adopt the highest standards.
