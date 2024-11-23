EU To Review Schering/Gehe Deal

The European Commission has commenced a routine review of plans by the two German firms Schering AG and Gehe to co-manage the Jenapharm group (Marketletter June 10), according to a Reuters report.

A European Union executive said that the deal apparently falls within the scope of the EU merger regulation under which it vets mergers and other corporate deals to see whether they may harm competition. The Commission has one month to clear the deal or start a detailed four-month investigation.