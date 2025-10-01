EU/US Agreement On Mutual Recognition

The European Union and the USA have agreed in principle to complete a set of mutual recognition agreements by the end of January. MRAs are to be concluded for pharmaceutical Good Manufacturing Practices, medical devices, telecommunications terminal equipment and information technology equipment, electromagnetic compatibility, electrical safety, recreational craft and, possibly, veterinary biologics.

EU/US trade in these product categories exceeds $40 billion a year, according to a statement from the White House. It added that each overseas GMP pharmaceutical plant inspection conducted by the US Food and Drug Administration costs the agency $100,000, and 150 such inspections are performed in the EU each year.