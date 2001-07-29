Thursday 30 January 2025

EU will lag USA in drug appro, despite EMEA plans

29 July 2001

The European Commission's recently-announced plans to speed up the drugapproval process in the European Union (Marketletter July 23), while welcomed by the pharmaceutical industry, will still leave the EU lagging the USA in the time from filing to products reaching the market. This, say analysts at Julius Baer, is due to lengthy national pricing/reimbursement discussions.

