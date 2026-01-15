Thursday 15 January 2026

EULAR Congress

3 June 20266 June 2026
Amsterdam, The NetherlandsRAI Amsterdam
The flagship scientific and clinical meeting for the rheumatology community in Europe, bringing together clinicians, researchers, allied health professionals and industry partners to advance understanding and care in rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMDs).

Across four days, the programme features cutting-edge science, translational research, clinical updates, educational sessions and poster presentations spanning inflammatory arthritis, connective tissue diseases, musculoskeletal pain and comorbidities. The congress also includes a substantial exhibition environment where delegates can engage with pharmaceutical, device and diagnostics companies active in rheumatology.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

  • Rheumatologists and clinical specialists in musculoskeletal and autoimmune diseases
  • Researchers and translational scientists working on RMD pathobiology and novel therapies
  • Allied health professionals including physical therapists, nurses and pain management specialists
  • Clinical trialists and drug developers focused on rheumatology therapeutics
  • Industry partners and solution providers across pharma/biotech, devices, diagnostics and digital health

Scale

  • A major international congress with ~15,000+ delegates (typical for EULAR)
  • A large exhibition component with hundreds of exhibitors from pharma, biotech and technology sectors

What to expect

  • A broad scientific programme covering basic, translational and clinical research in rheumatology
  • Clinical practice updates and educational sessions designed for best-practice care delivery
  • Poster sessions and late-breaking data presenting emerging science and therapeutic insights
  • A sizeable exhibition showcasing therapies, diagnostics, digital tools and support services for RMD care
  • High-density networking with global peers, KOLs and industry stakeholders across academia and industry


