EULAR Congress

The flagship scientific and clinical meeting for the rheumatology community in Europe, bringing together clinicians, researchers, allied health professionals and industry partners to advance understanding and care in rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMDs).

Across four days, the programme features cutting-edge science, translational research, clinical updates, educational sessions and poster presentations spanning inflammatory arthritis, connective tissue diseases, musculoskeletal pain and comorbidities. The congress also includes a substantial exhibition environment where delegates can engage with pharmaceutical, device and diagnostics companies active in rheumatology.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Rheumatologists and clinical specialists in musculoskeletal and autoimmune diseases

Researchers and translational scientists working on RMD pathobiology and novel therapies

Allied health professionals including physical therapists, nurses and pain management specialists

Clinical trialists and drug developers focused on rheumatology therapeutics

Industry partners and solution providers across pharma/biotech, devices, diagnostics and digital health

Scale

A major international congress with ~15,000+ delegates (typical for EULAR)

A large exhibition component with hundreds of exhibitors from pharma, biotech and technology sectors

What to expect