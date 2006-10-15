Eurand and GSK sign $42M tablet R&D deal

Italian specialty drugmaker Eurand says that it has established a development and licensing agreement with UK-based drug major GlaxoSmithKline, under which it will employ its Microcaps and AdvaTab tablet technologies to develop a new formulation of an undisclosed GSK product. Eurand added that deal confirms its position as a leader in the field of taste-masking and oral-disintegration-based product synthesis. Under the terms of the deal, GSK will provide Eurand with a series of aggregate payments totalling $42.0 million, including certain developmental, regulatory and sales-based milestones. In addition, the GSK will fund the development program in return for exclusive rights to commercialize the resulting product in the USA.The Milan-based group said that it would retain manufacturing rights, as well as the option to commercialize the product outside the USA.

Eurand's chief executive, Gearoid Faherty, said that he was pleased that GSK had chosen the firm to collaborate on the project, and added that "the combination of our Microcaps and AdvaTab technologies has received an enthusiastic reception from industry leaders...and we are currently in advanced contract negotiations with companies in Japan, Europe and the USA for a range of different products."