Eurapharma expands export operations

French company Eurapharma, part of the CFAO group, is to invest 12.0 million euros ($14.5 million) at Grand-Quevilly near Rouen, to establish new headquarters and its international pharmaceutical export operation. The firm has been in the region since 1965 on various sites but will now regroup on one and concentrate export development towards markets in the emergent countries including Francophone Africa and others on this continent regarded as "difficult."

Xavier Thiry, Eurapharma's director general, said the firm intends to go where some other companies would hesitate to venture, while at the same time ensuring product traceability back to the pharmacist. Eurapharma will be seeking to enlarge its international presence, starting with Algeria and Iran and will undertake marketing and promotion on behalf of some 30 drugmakers. Sales last year reached 577.0 million euros, with annual growth of around 8%, Eurapharma noted.