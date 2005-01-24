Euro advanced wound- healing market set to grow 12.4%/year

Spurred by product innovation, rising acceptance by health care decision-makers and the prospect of enhanced clinical and cost efficiencies, Europe's advanced wound management market is growing fast, paralleled by a decline in the traditional wound management market, reports Frost & Sullivan.

The $544.4 million advanced market is forecast to show a compound annual growth rate of 12.4% over 2004-10, to reach $1.22 billion. Continued R&D in the three main product segments - moist, antimicrobial and biomaterial-based - is set to boost efficiency and reduce costs which will, in turn, encourage more widespread use. Also, technological advances will promote a range of innovative next-generation solutions comprising tissue-engineered products.