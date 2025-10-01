Euro Commission Biotech Boost

The European Commission is to spend 1 million Ecu ($1.2 million) over the next three years on advancing public awareness and understanding of biotechnology across Europe.

the European Federation of Biotechnology Task Group on Public Perceptions of Biotechnology will receive 600,000 Ecu which, says Task Group chairman John Durant, will greatly facilitate the furtherance of public discussion and understanding. This is essential if European biotechnology is to remain competitive worldwide and also retain public confidence and trust, he says. 400,000 Ecu will be used to coordinate opinion research in association with the Task Group.