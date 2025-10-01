Euro Commission Biotech Boost

The European Commission is to spend 1 million Ecu ($1.2 million) over the next three years on advancing public awareness and understanding of biotechnology across Europe.
the European Federation of Biotechnology Task Group on Public Perceptions of Biotechnology will receive 600,000 Ecu which, says Task Group chairman John Durant, will greatly facilitate the furtherance of public discussion and understanding. This is essential if European biotechnology is to remain competitive worldwide and also retain public confidence and trust, he says. 400,000 Ecu will be used to coordinate opinion research in association with the Task Group.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze