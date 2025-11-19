Euro Commission/FTC Approve Hoechst/MMD Buy

Hoechst's planned acquisition of the 72% stake held by Dow Chemicals in US drugmaker Marion Merrell Dow (Marketletters passim) has been approved by the European Commission and the US Federal Trade Commission. Hoechst intends to buy the remaining 28% of the shares which are in dispersed ownership.

The acquisition of MMD will give Hoechst a 4% share of the world pharmaceuticals market and a pharmaceutical turn-over of some 8 billion Ecu ($10.55 billion). The Commission has said that in some markets the takeover will create a significant addition of market share but a closer examination of the situation has shown that the deal does not raise "major concerns" under the European Union's merger regulations.

No Overlap That Would Create Competitive Worries In most cases, the Commission concluded, patents have expired, and both companies are under competitive pressure exerted by other large international companies in the majority of the markets where they are present. The research of both companies overlaps in the broadly-defined areas of the central nervous system. The Commission notes that these areas comprise a number of diseases and therapeutic indications, and that a closer inspection of R&D activities has revealed "no overlap that would create competitive concerns."