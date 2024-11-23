Euro Commission Modifies Biotech Protection Measure

The European Commission has modified its directive on the legalprotection of biotechnological discoveries to take account of amendments voted in the European Parliament in July.
The Commission is taking over 65 of the 66 amendments voted by the Parliament, notably all those dealing with the ethical dimension of the development of new biotechnology processes and products. Explicitly ruled out are human cloning, and any form of intervention with fundamental genetic identity.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze